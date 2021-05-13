Liberum Capital Increases THG (LON:THG) Price Target to GBX 890

THG (LON:THG) had its target price raised by research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 870 ($11.37) to GBX 890 ($11.63) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.32% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of THG in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.
THG stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 621 ($8.11). The stock had a trading volume of 2,034,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,244. The company has a market capitalization of £6.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.36. THG has a 12 month low of GBX 565.30 ($7.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 837.80 ($10.95). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 643.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 677.49.
THG Company Profile
THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.
