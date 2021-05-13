Liberum Capital Increases THG (LON:THG) Price Target to GBX 890

THG (LON:THG) had its target price raised by research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 870 ($11.37) to GBX 890 ($11.63) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of THG in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

THG stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 621 ($8.11). The stock had a trading volume of 2,034,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,244. The company has a market capitalization of £6.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.36. THG has a 12 month low of GBX 565.30 ($7.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 837.80 ($10.95). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 643.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 677.49.

In related news, insider Matthew Moulding sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 667 ($8.71), for a total transaction of £2,334,500 ($3,050,039.20).

THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

