Liberum Capital Raises FDM Group (LON:FDM) Price Target to GBX 1,060

FDM Group (LON:FDM) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 990 ($12.93) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.05% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

LON:FDM traded up GBX 9 ($0.12) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 981 ($12.82). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,482. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,034.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,038.33. FDM Group has a one year low of GBX 723 ($9.45) and a one year high of GBX 1,208 ($15.78).

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk, regulation, and compliance activities.

