Liberum Capital Raises Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) Price Target to GBX 80

Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) had its target price upped by research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 60 ($0.78) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 72.41% from the stock’s previous close.
LON VTU opened at GBX 46.40 ($0.61) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.35, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of £170.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 42.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 35.69. Vertu Motors has a one year low of GBX 20.10 ($0.26) and a one year high of GBX 48.65 ($0.64).
About Vertu Motors
