Liberum Capital Raises Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) Price Target to GBX 80

Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) had its target price upped by research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 60 ($0.78) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 72.41% from the stock’s previous close.

LON VTU opened at GBX 46.40 ($0.61) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.35, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of £170.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 42.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 35.69. Vertu Motors has a one year low of GBX 20.10 ($0.26) and a one year high of GBX 48.65 ($0.64).

About Vertu Motors

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, and used vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates a chain of franchised motor dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Farnell Land Rover, Farnell Jaguar, Vertu Mercedes-Benz, Macklin Motors, and Hereford Audi brands.

