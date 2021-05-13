Lido DAO Token (LDO) Market Capitalization Tops $102.89 Million

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 13th. Lido DAO Token has a market capitalization of $102.89 million and $4.51 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lido DAO Token has traded 20% higher against the US dollar. One Lido DAO Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.19 or 0.00008445 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lido DAO Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $321.88 or 0.00648297 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00082001 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.14 or 0.00231907 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004561 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $604.57 or 0.01217665 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $518.44 or 0.01044183 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Coin Profile

Lido DAO Token’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Lido DAO Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido DAO Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lido DAO Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lido DAO Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.