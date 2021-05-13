LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.900-0.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $220 million-$223 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $225.99 million.

Shares of LFVN stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $7.91. 2,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,421. The stock has a market cap of $110.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.42. LifeVantage has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $16.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.65.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, and skin and hair care products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

