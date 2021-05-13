LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.900-0.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $220 million-$223 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $225.99 million.
Shares of LFVN stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $7.91. 2,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,421. The stock has a market cap of $110.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.42. LifeVantage has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $16.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.65.
About LifeVantage
