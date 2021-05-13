Lightning Bitcoin Trading Up 3% Over Last Week (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 13th. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $8.92 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $2.31 or 0.00004607 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $318.56 or 0.00635035 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006688 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00008995 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000168 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

