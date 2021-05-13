Lightspeed POS (LSPD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 20th. Analysts expect Lightspeed POS to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter.

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $57.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.25. Lightspeed POS has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $82.53.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Lightspeed POS in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research raised Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cormark raised Lightspeed POS from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lightspeed POS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

