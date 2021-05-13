Lightstreams Market Cap Achieves $812,992.70 (PHT)

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 13th. Over the last week, Lightstreams has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. Lightstreams has a market capitalization of $812,992.70 and approximately $3,123.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightstreams coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00087841 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00020441 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002273 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $524.07 or 0.01057507 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00067949 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.16 or 0.00111308 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00060197 BTC.

About Lightstreams

PHT is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,114,523 coins. Lightstreams’ official website is lightstreams.io . The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Buying and Selling Lightstreams

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightstreams should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightstreams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

