LikeCoin Market Cap Reaches $20.33 Million (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One LikeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $20.33 million and approximately $59,007.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LikeCoin has traded up 19.2% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LikeCoin Coin Profile

LikeCoin (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,033,821,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,031,030,736 coins. LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

