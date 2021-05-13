Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) – Barrington Research cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Lincoln Educational Services in a report issued on Monday, May 10th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

LINC has been the subject of several other reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.19.

NASDAQ LINC opened at $7.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $8.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.25. The stock has a market cap of $195.67 million, a PE ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 27.42%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 20,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

