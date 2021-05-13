Lipocine Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, Zacks Investment Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:LPCN)

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) – Research analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Lipocine in a report released on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Lipocine’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Lipocine in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of Lipocine stock opened at $1.30 on Thursday. Lipocine has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.55. The firm has a market cap of $114.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPCN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Lipocine in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Lipocine by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 35,730 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Lipocine by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 185,992 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 106,175 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lipocine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Lipocine by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 291,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

About Lipocine

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

