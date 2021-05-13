LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Issues Earnings Results

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 28.10%.

NASDAQ LIQT traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $7.33. The stock had a trading volume of 78,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.05. LiqTech International has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $12.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.49. The stock has a market cap of $159.04 million, a P/E ratio of -22.97 and a beta of 1.02.

In related news, Director Peyton Boswell bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $39,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,149.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut LiqTech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, and ceramic silicon carbide liquid and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber wash water.

