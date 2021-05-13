Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Insider Sells $589,978.92 in Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) insider Mark A. Shaffer sold 22,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $589,978.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,621 shares in the company, valued at $893,982.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of LQDT stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.14. The company had a trading volume of 781,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,697. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.00 and a beta of 1.20. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $61.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.37 million. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LQDT. Barrington Research upped their price target on Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet cut Liquidity Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Liquidity Services by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 257,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,790,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Liquidity Services by 271.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 19,335 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Liquidity Services by 6.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,336,000 after buying an additional 28,585 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Liquidity Services by 103.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 214,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,984,000 after buying an additional 109,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Liquidity Services by 511.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 22,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. 61.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

