Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Insider Sells $61,300.96 in Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) insider Mark A. Shaffer sold 2,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $61,300.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,621 shares in the company, valued at $922,560.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

LQDT stock traded down $1.66 on Thursday, reaching $26.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 781,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,697. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.13. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $918.19 million, a PE ratio of -235.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $61.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.37 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LQDT shares. TheStreet lowered Liquidity Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Liquidity Services by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Liquidity Services by 214.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Liquidity Services by 78.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. 61.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

