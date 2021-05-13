Liquity USD Price Up 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (LUSD)

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. Over the last week, Liquity USD has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Liquity USD has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and $37.71 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity USD coin can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00001999 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Liquity USD Profile

Liquity USD is a coin. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 1,473,526,216 coins. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Liquity USD Coin Trading

