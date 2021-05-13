Livenodes Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $54.00 (LNO)

Livenodes (CURRENCY:LNO) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Livenodes has a total market capitalization of $9,050.58 and approximately $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Livenodes coin can now be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Livenodes has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00033437 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001095 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001435 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004076 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003621 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Livenodes Coin Profile

Livenodes (LNO) is a coin. Livenodes’ total supply is 1,697,900 coins and its circulating supply is 1,393,444 coins. Livenodes’ official Twitter account is @LiveNodes . Livenodes’ official website is livenodes.online . The official message board for Livenodes is medium.com/@cryptomasters007

Buying and Selling Livenodes

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Livenodes directly using U.S. dollars.

