Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Sold by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG trimmed its position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG owned about 0.55% of Livent worth $13,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Livent by 5,645.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Livent by 212.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Livent during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on LTHM shares. Cowen assumed coverage on Livent in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Livent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Argus upgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Livent in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Livent in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Livent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.91.

Shares of Livent stock opened at $16.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.71. Livent Co. has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $23.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -182.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.78 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Livent Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Livent Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

