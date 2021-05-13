LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Director Robert M. Hanser Sells 1,386 Shares

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of LKQ stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.25. 1,864,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,854,697. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $21.42 and a 52-week high of $50.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.92 and a 200-day moving average of $39.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LKQ. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. LKQ has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sasco Capital Inc. CT raised its position in shares of LKQ by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 425,871 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,027,000 after buying an additional 77,460 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 280,039 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,667,000 after buying an additional 141,960 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of LKQ by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,710,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $411,038,000 after buying an additional 2,645,094 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 11,045.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 73,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after buying an additional 72,345 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

