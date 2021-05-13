Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Increases Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 56.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,453 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 10.5% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,644,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,703 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock traded up $5.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $412.66. The stock had a trading volume of 316,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,529,975. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $411.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $383.45. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $275.00 and a 1-year high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.