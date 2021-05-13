Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Increases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 936.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,563 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 38,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Resource Planning Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 19,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.27. 16,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,439,145. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.60. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.03 and a 1 year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

