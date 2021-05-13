LockTrip (LOC) Trading Up 8.1% This Week

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One LockTrip coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.78 or 0.00017708 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LockTrip has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. LockTrip has a total market capitalization of $131.31 million and $178,428.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About LockTrip

LockTrip is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 coins and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 coins. LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LockTrip is an Ethereum-based hotel booking and vacation rental marketplace. LOC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on LockTrip's marketplace. “

Buying and Selling LockTrip

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

