Loki (LOKI) Price Hits $0.56 on Top Exchanges

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. Over the last week, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loki coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,127.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,796.17 or 0.07573039 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,265.20 or 0.02523971 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.93 or 0.00638235 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.24 or 0.00178028 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $399.77 or 0.00797516 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.73 or 0.00639835 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $306.61 or 0.00611659 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00006876 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . The official website for Loki is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

