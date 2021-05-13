London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of LNSTY stock opened at $24.86 on Thursday. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $35.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.06.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.2529 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

