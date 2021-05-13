Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Price Hits $0.0141 on Top Exchanges

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. One Loopring [NEO] coin can now be purchased for about $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Switcheo Network, CoinMex and Gate.io. During the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. Loopring [NEO] has a market cap of $1.60 million and $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.03 or 0.00078632 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $285.84 or 0.00575850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $113.64 or 0.00228936 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $541.87 or 0.01091645 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $598.69 or 0.01206112 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s genesis date was April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org . The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, Switcheo Network, DragonEX, IDAX and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

