Lowe’s Companies’ (LOW) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Oppenheimer in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $235.00 target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.18% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.14.

NYSE LOW opened at $195.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $106.20 and a 12-month high of $215.22. The firm has a market cap of $140.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 90.1% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 56,486 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,743,000 after purchasing an additional 26,767 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 95,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 236.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 302,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,589,000 after purchasing an additional 212,738 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 9,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 55.9% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 49,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,498,000 after purchasing an additional 17,908 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

