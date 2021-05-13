LSV Asset Management Acquires 111,928 Shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 405,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,928 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.94% of Meridian Bioscience worth $10,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIVO. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at $529,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Meridian Bioscience from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Meridian Bioscience from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Shares of VIVO stock opened at $18.01 on Thursday. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.98 and a 52-week high of $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.37 million, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.85.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 18.21%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Also, CEO John P. Kenny sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,216,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,095 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

Featured Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.