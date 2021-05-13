LSV Asset Management Boosts Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 120.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,583 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $15,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.21.

LHX stock opened at $211.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $221.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.45 and its 200 day moving average is $191.70. The firm has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.48%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

