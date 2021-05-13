LSV Asset Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,072 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,879 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.69% of Financial Institutions worth $12,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Financial Institutions by 10.5% during the first quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 14.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions during the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Financial Institutions news, Director Andrew W. Dorn, Jr. bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.05 per share, with a total value of $35,255.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,080.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Financial Institutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

FISI stock opened at $31.11 on Thursday. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.21 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $492.44 million, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.68 and a 200 day moving average of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.51. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 8.70%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.49%.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

