LSV Asset Management Buys 293,086 Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 193.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,086 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.47% of Carriage Services worth $15,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Carriage Services in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Carriage Services by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CSV opened at $36.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.52 and a 200 day moving average of $32.97. The company has a market capitalization of $658.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.07, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Carriage Services in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

In related news, VP Carlos R. Quezada purchased 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.71 per share, with a total value of $25,282.50. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,036.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Manceaux purchased 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.86 per share, for a total transaction of $30,194.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at $376,386.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,092 shares of company stock valued at $143,107 and sold 4,377 shares valued at $159,097. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

