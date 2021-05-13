LSV Asset Management Buys 79,177 Shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,177 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 2.22% of Midland States Bancorp worth $13,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,971,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,224,000 after purchasing an additional 220,704 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,032,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 16,963 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 104,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 7,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, SVP Douglas J. Tucker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $135,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,753.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Tucker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $45,580.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,223 shares of company stock worth $582,996. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSBI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Midland States Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Stephens upgraded Midland States Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $27.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.06 and its 200-day moving average is $22.00. The firm has a market cap of $619.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 1.06. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $30.32.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 6.36%. On average, equities analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

