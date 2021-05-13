LSV Asset Management Cuts Holdings in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

LSV Asset Management cut its position in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 445,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,550 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.20% of Premier Financial worth $14,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Premier Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $3,340,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Premier Financial by 220.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 127,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 87,948 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Premier Financial by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 472,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 76,130 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Premier Financial by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 223,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Premier Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,453,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,431,000 after acquiring an additional 65,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Premier Financial stock opened at $29.78 on Thursday. Premier Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.79 and a 1 year high of $35.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.43 and a 200 day moving average of $27.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.34. Premier Financial had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 9.61%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Premier Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

In other news, EVP Tina Nutter acquired 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.61 per share, with a total value of $50,545.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,545.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential and commercial real estate, mortgage, installment, commercial, home improvement, home equity, consumer, and auto and vehicle loans; debit and credit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

