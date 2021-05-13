LSV Asset Management Cuts Position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,106 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,857 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.62% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $12,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $45.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.79 and a 12-month high of $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.44.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $133.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.78 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Sandy Spring Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

