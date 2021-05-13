LSV Asset Management Decreases Stake in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) by 40.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 577,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 395,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.05% of Canon worth $13,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAJ. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Canon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Canon by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Canon by 482.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Canon by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canon alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho downgraded Canon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of NYSE CAJ opened at $23.02 on Thursday. Canon Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.46 and a twelve month high of $25.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.06.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. Canon had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 2.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canon Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canon

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.