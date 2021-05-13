LSV Asset Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 797,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 3.06% of Ennis worth $17,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ennis during the first quarter worth approximately $2,372,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ennis by 1.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ennis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $440,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Ennis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ennis in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBF stock opened at $20.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $539.29 million, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.93. Ennis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.18 and a twelve month high of $22.24.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). Ennis had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 9.35%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from Ennis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%.

About Ennis

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360Âº Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and Ace Forms brands.

