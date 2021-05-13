LSV Asset Management Grows Position in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) by 262.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 784,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 568,457 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.79% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $13,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 549.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the period. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLYM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Plymouth Industrial REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

PLYM stock opened at $18.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.79 and a fifty-two week high of $19.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.19.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.63). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 9.96% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. Equities analysts forecast that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

