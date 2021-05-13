LSV Asset Management Has $10.86 Million Stock Holdings in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

LSV Asset Management raised its position in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 992,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 139,531 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.24% of Resolute Forest Products worth $10,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RFP shares. TheStreet upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TD Securities upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Resolute Forest Products from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.94.

Shares of RFP stock opened at $14.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $17.18. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.43 and a beta of 3.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.73.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.22). Resolute Forest Products had a negative return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 0.33%.

In other Resolute Forest Products news, SVP Daniel Ouellet sold 3,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $38,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 209,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Lafave sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $118,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 209,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

