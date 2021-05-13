LSV Asset Management Has $14.37 Million Stock Position in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,714 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,697 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 3.85% of Regional Management worth $14,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 887.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 79,838 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 299.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 23,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael R. Dunn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of RM stock opened at $42.49 on Thursday. Regional Management Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $46.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 21.76 and a current ratio of 21.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.70. The company has a market capitalization of $451.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $1.13. Regional Management had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 17.39%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regional Management Corp. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

