LSV Asset Management Has $15.99 Million Stock Position in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) by 55.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424,150 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.23% of TCF Financial worth $15,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of TCF Financial by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in TCF Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in TCF Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TCF Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in TCF Financial by 331.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TCF opened at $45.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. TCF Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $20.85 and a 1 year high of $50.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.72 and its 200-day moving average is $41.76.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. TCF Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TCF Financial Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daniel W. Terpsma sold 3,000 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $139,650.00. Also, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 22,774 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $1,092,468.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,559,326.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,999 shares of company stock worth $1,961,419 in the last three months. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TCF shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.63.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services.

