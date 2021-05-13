LSV Asset Management Has $17.15 Million Holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

LSV Asset Management raised its position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 528,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.87% of American Assets Trust worth $17,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAT. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 8,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAT. Zacks Investment Research cut American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Assets Trust from $27.40 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

AAT stock opened at $33.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.73 and a 1-year high of $36.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.02 and a beta of 1.20.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 10.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 117,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,480,941.00. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.29 per share, for a total transaction of $705,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 213,870 shares of company stock worth $6,794,520. Corporate insiders own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

