LSV Asset Management Increases Holdings in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 697,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,717 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.59% of Universal Logistics worth $18,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 15.8% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 304.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 114,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 86,115 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 58.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 43.5% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 6,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 9.5% in the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 45,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. 24.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ULH. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Universal Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ ULH opened at $25.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.69 and a 1-year high of $27.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.17 million, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.57.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 2.94%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is 19.72%.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

