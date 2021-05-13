LSV Asset Management Lowers Stock Holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 74,006 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.36% of National Health Investors worth $11,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,118,000 after buying an additional 25,696 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,182,000 after buying an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 34.1% in the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 39,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in National Health Investors by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in National Health Investors by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $65.65 on Thursday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $78.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 13.13 and a quick ratio of 13.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.88.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.11). National Health Investors had a net margin of 56.94% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $80.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.102 dividend. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 80.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.40.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

