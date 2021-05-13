LSV Asset Management Purchases 57,025 Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 535,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,025 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.52% of Koppers worth $18,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KOP. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Koppers during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Koppers during the fourth quarter worth $350,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in Koppers during the fourth quarter worth $8,051,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Koppers in the 4th quarter valued at $3,041,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Koppers by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Koppers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

In other Koppers news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $238,232.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,304.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KOP opened at $34.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.09. The company has a market cap of $728.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $39.44.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $407.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.90 million. Koppers had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

