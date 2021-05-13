LSV Asset Management Raises Holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

LSV Asset Management increased its position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 491,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,242 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $14,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,328,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 6.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,170,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,559,000 after purchasing an additional 419,970 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,492,000 after purchasing an additional 146,050 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 172.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 166,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 105,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Honda Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,642,000. Institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of HMC stock opened at $29.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.79. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $22.03 and a 52 week high of $31.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.92.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.27 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 2.99%. Analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

