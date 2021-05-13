LSV Asset Management Raises Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

LSV Asset Management grew its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 61.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 922,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 351,403 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $15,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 60.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

KMI stock opened at $18.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 362.00, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.04. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.68%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

