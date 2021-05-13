LSV Asset Management Raises Position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,909,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 84,161 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 2.06% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $18,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OCSL. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 48.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $6.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $6.83. The company has a market cap of $903.56 million, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.88.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $41.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 million. Research analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 94.12%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OCSL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.31.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $672,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,330,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,340,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 15,659 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $104,915.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,145,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,374,816.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,367,088 shares of company stock valued at $15,369,298. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

