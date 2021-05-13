LSV Asset Management Reduces Holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 382,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 54,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.60% of International Bancshares worth $17,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBOC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in International Bancshares by 261.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

IBOC opened at $48.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. International Bancshares Co. has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $53.06.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $131.12 million during the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 28.55%.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a multibank financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

