LSV Asset Management Reduces Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.10% of Comerica worth $10,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMA. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, FAI Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMA. Robert W. Baird lowered Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Comerica from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist raised shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.18.

In other news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $58,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $206,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,600 shares of company stock valued at $848,186 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comerica stock opened at $76.24 on Thursday. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $79.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.67.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

Comerica announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

