LSV Asset Management Reduces Stake in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,701,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,770 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 3.40% of Preferred Apartment Communities worth $16,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 65.7% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of APTS stock opened at $9.28 on Thursday. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $10.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.08.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.97). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 38.91%. As a group, research analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

