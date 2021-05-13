LSV Asset Management Sells 1,319,700 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

LSV Asset Management cut its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 81.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,319,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.06% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $17,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEG. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 61.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,439,000 after buying an additional 65,709 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11,800.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 47,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.94.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $312,324.30. Insiders sold a total of 10,977 shares of company stock valued at $693,018 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

PEG opened at $60.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.83. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $43.87 and a 12-month high of $64.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 62.20%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

