LSV Asset Management Sells 1,436,648 Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 56.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,102,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,436,648 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.04% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $11,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 18,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INN. Raymond James boosted their target price on Summit Hotel Properties from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of NYSE:INN opened at $9.27 on Thursday. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $11.32. The company has a market cap of $983.74 million, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average is $9.20.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.24). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 28.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. Analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

